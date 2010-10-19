Good Morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple reported strong earnings last night, but soft iPad sales (which it says was due to supply issues). Steve Jobs was on the earnings call, and stole the show. Expect a lot of news to come in reaction to Jobs’ rant against Google.
- Right as Apple was reporting earnings, Microsoft said Chief Software Architect Ray Ozzie was stepping down, and leaving the company (after a transition) period. Boredom/lack of influence drove him out.
- Yahoo is reporting earnings this afternoon. Analysts aren’t expecting much. Tune in at 4 PM for live coverage.
- Android 3.0 is going to be ready for tablets in December, with a launch at CES in January expected.
- Living Social, a social/local deals company, has acquired Urban Escapes a “social adventure” company.
- Mobile ad company Millennial Media says revenue from Android ads beat revenue from iPhone ads.
- Google ended contracts with 7 ad resellers in China, as it continues to find the right balance for working in the country.
- Verizon is introducing tiered data plans on October 28. Engadget has a full breakdown of what it should look like.
- Apple’s CDMA (aka Verizon/Sprint) compatible iPhone is being tested in the field right now says Boy Genius Report.
- Andrew Trader, one of the earliest members of Zynga is joining V.C. firm Maveron.
