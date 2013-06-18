Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.
- Judging from activity on Facebook and Twitter, people are mostly positive about Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7.
- WPP is investing in a Pinterest-like mobile social media platform called Muzy.
- Microsoft created new ad formats that can be included in Windows 8 apps.
- GitHub, a social network for coders, is coming out with a major redesign in the next few days.
- HTC’s latest low-end Android phone comes with an ad-blocker. “The HTC Desire 200 makes reading websites easier by automatically adjusting text to fit your screen and removing unwanted ads.”
- Yahoo may buy New York-based startup Qwiki for $50 million.
- Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom canceled an appearance at the Cannes Lions festival. The rumour is that he needs to be at headquarters when Instagram launches a video service this week.
- Thanks to shuttle buses for employees, spying on users, and expensive weddings thrown by rich investors, people suddenly hate and fear the tech industry.
- Microsoft can’t sell its Surface tablets to consumers, so it’s going to sell the to schools cheap.
- Accel raised $100 million for second fund for investments in “big data” startups.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.