10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Steve BallmerKeep hating. Microsoft stock is up 8% this year.

Morning.

  • A Microsoft Excel error may have ruined the global economy.
  • “U.S.-based companies raised $6 billion from 752 venture capital deals in Q1 2013, an 11% decrease in capital and a 6% decrease in number of deals from the previous quarter.”
  • LinkedIn updated its iPhone and Android apps, which will soon included ads.
  • Kenya is investing billions of dollars trying to build Nairobi into a tech business hub in Africa.
  • This is a YouTube video of the explosion at a fertiliser plant in Texas. Parents on Twitter say you shouldn’t watch it with your kids.
  • Yahoo will launch a new email app for iPad and a new standalone weather app for iPhone today.
  • Weird: Microsoft stock is up 8% year-to-date.
  • In 1943, IBM chairman Thomas Watson said “I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.” Here are other stupid things said by tech’s smartest people.
  • Google Glass owners are not allowed to share or sell them.
  • Ross Levinsohn may be trying to buy Hulu again.

