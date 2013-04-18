Morning.
- A Microsoft Excel error may have ruined the global economy.
- “U.S.-based companies raised $6 billion from 752 venture capital deals in Q1 2013, an 11% decrease in capital and a 6% decrease in number of deals from the previous quarter.”
- LinkedIn updated its iPhone and Android apps, which will soon included ads.
- Kenya is investing billions of dollars trying to build Nairobi into a tech business hub in Africa.
- This is a YouTube video of the explosion at a fertiliser plant in Texas. Parents on Twitter say you shouldn’t watch it with your kids.
- Yahoo will launch a new email app for iPad and a new standalone weather app for iPhone today.
- Weird: Microsoft stock is up 8% year-to-date.
- In 1943, IBM chairman Thomas Watson said “I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.” Here are other stupid things said by tech’s smartest people.
- Google Glass owners are not allowed to share or sell them.
- Ross Levinsohn may be trying to buy Hulu again.
