10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
rupert diller

Good morning! 

Here’s the news.

Come back to SAI later!

  • Buzzfeed is launching a business section with now former Reuters tech and media editor Peter Lauria heading it up.
  • Oliver Samwer is one of the Samwer brothers who made their fortune launching European clones of American tech companies. He’s just launched a new $194 million “stage-agnostic” venture fund.
  • “My novel shot to the top of the site’s bestseller list last summer. You won’t believe how little I got paid.”
  • After Google promised to kill off Google Reader, more than 500,000 people joined Feedly.
  • Google appears to be experimenting with a note-taking app called “Google Keep.”
  • Verizon would like its cable TV subscribers to be able to pay for only the channels they watch.
  • Here’s a profile of Loren Brichter, a widely-admired iPhone app designer. He’s the reason your Twitter app looks like it does.
  • Panasonic may stop making TVs.
  • Jack Dorsey went on 60 Minutes. Among other things, he said he wants to be New York City’s Mayor someday.
  • David Carr wrote a column about Barry Diller’s new project, Aereo, which is disrupting cable TV with rooms full of TV antennas that consumers can access over the Internet.

