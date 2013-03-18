Good morning!
Here’s the news.
- Buzzfeed is launching a business section with now former Reuters tech and media editor Peter Lauria heading it up.
- Oliver Samwer is one of the Samwer brothers who made their fortune launching European clones of American tech companies. He’s just launched a new $194 million “stage-agnostic” venture fund.
- “My novel shot to the top of the site’s bestseller list last summer. You won’t believe how little I got paid.”
- After Google promised to kill off Google Reader, more than 500,000 people joined Feedly.
- Google appears to be experimenting with a note-taking app called “Google Keep.”
- Verizon would like its cable TV subscribers to be able to pay for only the channels they watch.
- Here’s a profile of Loren Brichter, a widely-admired iPhone app designer. He’s the reason your Twitter app looks like it does.
- Panasonic may stop making TVs.
- Jack Dorsey went on 60 Minutes. Among other things, he said he wants to be New York City’s Mayor someday.
- David Carr wrote a column about Barry Diller’s new project, Aereo, which is disrupting cable TV with rooms full of TV antennas that consumers can access over the Internet.
