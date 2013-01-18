10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Box.net Aaron Levie

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Good morning to you. Here’s the news. After that, stay with SAI all day for live news and analysis.

  • The company that bought the Kodak brand name just came out with its first camera under the new banner.
  • Apple launched the iPad Mini in China and there’s a two week delay on orders.
  • Meanwhile, Sharp has stopped producing screens for the bigger iPad almost entirely.
  • Google’s latest billion dollar acquisition is a spot of land in London.
  • HP’s cloud computing boss is out.
  • 2013’s best IPO candidates include Box, Dropbox and Wayfair
  • The TSA is pulling the plug on some x-ray scanners that make you look naked.
  • Tim Cook is going to court to talk about allegedly anti-competitive Apple hiring policies.
  • Facebook wants third-party developers to integrate Graph Search.
  • Larry Page says Facebook is bad at making products.

