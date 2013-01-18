Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Good morning to you. Here’s the news. After that, stay with SAI all day for live news and analysis.

The company that bought the Kodak brand name just came out with its first camera under the new banner.

Apple launched the iPad Mini in China and there’s a two week delay on orders.

Meanwhile, Sharp has stopped producing screens for the bigger iPad almost entirely.

Google’s latest billion dollar acquisition is a spot of land in London.

HP’s cloud computing boss is out.

2013’s best IPO candidates include Box, Dropbox and Wayfair

The TSA is pulling the plug on some x-ray scanners that make you look naked.

Tim Cook is going to court to talk about allegedly anti-competitive Apple hiring policies.

Facebook wants third-party developers to integrate Graph Search.

Larry Page says Facebook is bad at making products.

