Good morning to you. Here’s the news. After that, stay with SAI all day for live news and analysis.
- The company that bought the Kodak brand name just came out with its first camera under the new banner.
- Apple launched the iPad Mini in China and there’s a two week delay on orders.
- Meanwhile, Sharp has stopped producing screens for the bigger iPad almost entirely.
- Google’s latest billion dollar acquisition is a spot of land in London.
- HP’s cloud computing boss is out.
- 2013’s best IPO candidates include Box, Dropbox and Wayfair
- The TSA is pulling the plug on some x-ray scanners that make you look naked.
- Tim Cook is going to court to talk about allegedly anti-competitive Apple hiring policies.
- Facebook wants third-party developers to integrate Graph Search.
- Larry Page says Facebook is bad at making products.
