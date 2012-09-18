Photo: Bloomberg TV Screenshot
Hello there. News time:
- The maps app on the iPhone 5 might actually be terrible.
- Apple stock hit $700 yesterday, closing just below it.
- Peter Rojas believes Apple is working on a wearable computer.
- The Internet Archive will house all TV news since 2009.
- Wi-Fi is coming to JetBlue, and it will be free.
- You can “subscribe” to Microsoft Office for $99 per year.
- Yahoo took the ® out of its logo.
- Here comes Rovio’s follow-up to the Angry Birds franchise.
- Google bought an Instagram rival called Nik Software.
- Google says it has 100 million active users on Google+.
