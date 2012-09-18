10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
David Lawee

Photo: Bloomberg TV Screenshot

Hello there. News time:

  • The maps app on the iPhone 5 might actually be terrible.
  • Apple stock hit $700 yesterday, closing just below it.
  • Peter Rojas believes Apple is working on a wearable computer.
  • The Internet Archive will house all TV news since 2009.
  • Wi-Fi is coming to JetBlue, and it will be free.
  • You can “subscribe” to Microsoft Office for $99 per year.
  • Yahoo took the ® out of its logo.
  • Here comes Rovio’s follow-up to the Angry Birds franchise.
  • Google bought an Instagram rival called Nik Software.
  • Google says it has 100 million active users on Google+.

