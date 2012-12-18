Good morning! Come back to SAI for news all day. For now:



Apple is going to use Foursquare’s data about local businesses to fix Apple Maps.

It sounds like a new Nokia Lumia is coming to Verizon.

YouTube Capture is a new iPhone app from Google that lets you record and upload videos.

Mark Zuckerberg’s wedding photographer is pretty upset that Facebook-owned Instagram’s new terms of service give it the right to put users’ photos in ads.

Meanwhile, here’s what the new terms of service mean for you, normal Instagram user.

A judge denied Apple a permanent injunction against Samsung products

Facebook added a new Yelp-like feature to its mobile app; it gives users recommendations on where to go.

Sequoia raised a $700 million growth stage fund.

Pssst…you can buy a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 at Best Buy.

Morgan Stanley will pay a $5 million fine over how it handled the Facebook IPO.

