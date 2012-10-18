Good morning! News:
- Why did a top executive quit AppNexus, and why are others looking to leave?
- AOL has re-launched its Webmail product, calling it Alto.
- Facebook stock went up yesterday, thanks to a positive report about its mobile ad business.
- Reports say IBM will buy Israeli software firm Red Bend for $250 million.
- Yahoo’s canned CFO will get his annual salary and bonus as a severance.
- colour, a startup that raised $41 million before it launched and then bombed, is going to be acquired by Apple?
- If you’ve read earlier books in a series, Amazon will charge you more for the next one than it would other shoppers – and this has a Googler fairly upset.
- eBay focused on mobile last quarter, and because of that, revenue is up 15%.
- How to become a Silicon Valley insider without any experience or connections.
- On average, analysts estimate that Apple sold 27 million iPhones last quarter.
