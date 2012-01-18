Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Jerry Yang has left Yahoo’s board.
- Wikipedia is offline today in protest of SOPA — here’s how to access it anyway.
- Samsung revealed it has no interest in buying RIM.
- Apple is finally catching up with iPhone 4S demand.
- The newest member of Google’s board got $1 million just for joining.
- Sprint is about to remove tracking software from its HTC phones.
- Here’s how Larry Page plans to change Google forever in 2012.
- Apple may be building Facebook directly into iOS.
- Verizon is taking its first steps toward launching a Netflix-killer.
- This analyst says Twitter could IPO today but it would be a big mistake.
