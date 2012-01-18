10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
jerry yang

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Jerry Yang has left Yahoo’s board.
  • Wikipedia is offline today in protest of SOPA — here’s how to access it anyway.
  • Samsung revealed it has no interest in buying RIM.
  • Apple is finally catching up with iPhone 4S demand.
  • The newest member of Google’s board got $1 million just for joining.
  • Sprint is about to remove tracking software from its HTC phones.
  • Here’s how Larry Page plans to change Google forever in 2012.
  • Apple may be building Facebook directly into iOS.
  • Verizon is taking its first steps toward launching a Netflix-killer.
  • This analyst says Twitter could IPO today but it would be a big mistake.

