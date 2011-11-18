Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Yelp has filed for a $100 million IPO.
- Here’s how much each of the top Yelp shareholders are worth.
- Pandora CEO Joe Kennedy says the company wants its “fair share” of the radio advertising market.
- The huge Yahoo! billboard in San Francisco is being taken down.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is officially the best-selling game of all time.
- The Nielsen data is flawed — the iPhone actually makes up 40% of the US smartphone market.
- AOL has changed up its AIM logo. Say goodbye to the famous yellow man.
- Salesforce shares dropped 6% after hours when the company missed on earnings.
- Facebook revealed what information it records on its users as they visit sites with “Like” and “Share” buttons.
- Norwegian company FXI Technologies has unveiled a dual-core computer that fits in a USB stick.
