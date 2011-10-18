10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Twitter CEO Dick Costolo confirms the company has an $8 billion valuation.
  • Because of its core-level integration with Apple’s iOS 5, Twitter signups tripled on Thursday.
  • Twitter revealed some impressive stats — 100 million users send 250 million tweets each day.
  • Google chairman Eric Schmidt has finally joined Google+. Circle him here if you like.
  • Napster and Facebook all-star Sean Parker has a new startup called Airtime. rumours are that it will be a video chat service akin to ChatRoulette.
  • Parker wishes he had invested in Spotify. He said, “You guys are at least as important as Napster.”
  • Bono and Joan Baez both performed at Steve Jobs’ memorial service.
  • New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will be appearing on stage at TechStars Demo Day today.
  • A sales rep confirmed with us that Groupon and LivingSocial “absolutely” inflate regular prices on their deals.
  • BirchBox for men will be arriving this winter.

