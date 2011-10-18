Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Twitter CEO Dick Costolo confirms the company has an $8 billion valuation.
- Because of its core-level integration with Apple’s iOS 5, Twitter signups tripled on Thursday.
- Twitter revealed some impressive stats — 100 million users send 250 million tweets each day.
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt has finally joined Google+. Circle him here if you like.
- Napster and Facebook all-star Sean Parker has a new startup called Airtime. rumours are that it will be a video chat service akin to ChatRoulette.
- Parker wishes he had invested in Spotify. He said, “You guys are at least as important as Napster.”
- Bono and Joan Baez both performed at Steve Jobs’ memorial service.
- New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will be appearing on stage at TechStars Demo Day today.
- A sales rep confirmed with us that Groupon and LivingSocial “absolutely” inflate regular prices on their deals.
- BirchBox for men will be arriving this winter.
