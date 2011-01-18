10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
steve jobs

Photo: AP

Good morning! Hope you enjoyed the 3-day weekend. It was eventful for us.Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple CEO Steve Jobs is on a medical leave of absence. COO Tim Cook is running the day-to-day operations of the company. Apple reports earnings today, which we’ll be covering live and where we may learn more.
  • Apple and Nasdaq futures are actually up despite the news, although the Nasdaq might still plunge (Apple is 20% of the Nasdaq). We’ll see what the markets do when they open.
  • Goldman Sachs stopped selling Facebook stock to its US clients because of SEC concerns.
  • Facebook’s third biggest advertiser is apparently an affiliate scam promoting Microsoft’s Bing.
  • Also in Facebook news: they stop sharing your address and cell phone numbers with third party app developers.
  • iPad 2 cases give us some clues about the device, which includes two “mystery ports.” Maybe an external monitor and an SD card slot.
  • Cheezburger, the blog empire behind internet memes like lolcats, raises a whopping $30 million in venture capital funding.
  • Rupert Murdoch’s iPad newspaper, The Daily, will sell its own ads instead of using Apple’s iAds.
  • Search ad spending jumped 23 per cent during the quarter.
  • Bonus video! New York improv group Improv Everywhere’s 2011 No Pants Subway Ride.

