Photo: AP

Good morning! Hope you enjoyed the 3-day weekend. It was eventful for us.Here’s what you need to know:



Apple CEO Steve Jobs is on a medical leave of absence. COO Tim Cook is running the day-to-day operations of the company. Apple reports earnings today, which we’ll be covering live and where we may learn more.

Apple and Nasdaq futures are actually up despite the news, although the Nasdaq might still plunge (Apple is 20% of the Nasdaq). We’ll see what the markets do when they open.

Goldman Sachs stopped selling Facebook stock to its US clients because of SEC concerns.

Facebook’s third biggest advertiser is apparently an affiliate scam promoting Microsoft’s Bing.

Also in Facebook news: they stop sharing your address and cell phone numbers with third party app developers.

iPad 2 cases give us some clues about the device, which includes two “mystery ports.” Maybe an external monitor and an SD card slot.

Cheezburger, the blog empire behind internet memes like lolcats, raises a whopping $30 million in venture capital funding.

Rupert Murdoch’s iPad newspaper, The Daily, will sell its own ads instead of using Apple’s iAds.

Search ad spending jumped 23 per cent during the quarter.

Bonus video! New York improv group Improv Everywhere’s 2011 No Pants Subway Ride.

