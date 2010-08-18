Good Morning! News:
- TV networks like NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX, aren’t on board with Google’s Google TV plan. They might even block their videos from it.
- Mark Hurd’s accuser Jodie Fisher reportedly says she was fired by HP after she rebuffed Hurd’s sexual advances.
- Yahoo’s search is starting to be powered by Bing.
- 25% of Dell’s shareholders want Michael Dell tossed.
- Yahoo is looking at spending $100 million for mum-network CafeMom.
- In three years Apple and RIM went from making 7% of the total smartphone profits to 65%.
- Facebook is announcing a new location product today. We think it’s an attack on Yelp and Google.
- Pegatron, one of the Asian suppliers caught in the Apple kickback scandal, says its relationship with Apple is fine.
- Google has a Chrome App store ready for the fall. It looks just like iTunes.
- Microsoft hired former AOL CTO Ted Cahall.
