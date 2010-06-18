Photo: mauricesvay

Here’s some news to close out the week:

The MySpace disaster continues. Co-president Jason Hirschhorn is out. Come July, expect 10% to 20% of the staff to defect, thanks to retention bonuses that pay out that month.

Microsoft is raking in $625 million annually from virtual goods sold with Xbox Live.

The first iPhone 4 camper has been spotted in Dallas.

The A4 chip Apple is using in its iPad and iPhone doesn’t provide any “real price, performance, or efficiency” advantages says Ars Techinca.

When Motorola spins out its mobile phone division, it will buy the division’s debt and give it $3-$4 billion in cash.

Mark Zuckerberg is facing blasphemy charges in Pakistan for offensive material to Muslim culture that appeared on Facebook. It’s unlikely Mark is extradited to Pakistan, but if he was the punishment is life imprisonment or death.

Facebook generated $700-$800 million in revenue in 2009, with tens of millions in net profit.

Google might roll out some sort of micropayment system for newspapers called NewsPass.

Don Dodge reflects on his first six months at Google: “It is the work life equivalent of playing for the New England Patriots and winning Super Bowls.”

CNET has a really long piece on Microsoft bringing Windows Phone 7 to market.

