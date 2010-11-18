Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook and MySpace have a joint announcement planned for noon. It will probably mean MySpace is getting Facebook connect.
- The Financial Times is giving all of its staff a $480 subsidy towards purchasing iPads, or other tablets.
- Steve Wozniak says Android will become the dominant smartphone platform, beating Apple.
- Verizon says its investment in LTE has drawn interest from Apple.
- Millennial Media is serving up just as many ad impressions to Android as iOS, now.
- Ev Williams says being CEO of Twitter was a “sucky job,” and Twitter could have handled things better with the developer community.
- Fortune Magazine named Netflix CEO Reed Hasting businessperson of the year for 2010.
- Walt Mossberg and David Pogue both peed on Google TV saying it’s no good.
- Former News Corp. honcho Peter Chernin is sniffing around Yahoo, waiting to see what happens to the company.
- Google and Bing gained search share in October. Yahoo lost share.
