Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple reports earnings today after the market closes. Tune in for full coverage. (Here’s some bullish predictions from RBC.)
- Yahoo will soon roll out Yahoo Connect, same thing as Facebook Connect, just with a Yahoo account.
- Sean Parker’s charity company that’s built into Facebook, Causes, raised another $9 million.
- Angry Birds for Android had 1 million downloads from indy story GetJar on Friday.
- Facebook apps are freely handing out user data (including names) to third party advertisers.
- As part of a dispute over fees, News Corp. temporarily blocked access to Hulu for Cablevisions customers this weekend. New Teevee has a good take on why this is a bad omen for Hulu’s future.
- Clearwire, Comcast and Sprint say 4G WiMax is coming to New York on November 1st, Los Angeles December 1st, and San Francisco late December.
- Twitter cofounder Biz Stone will be doing Stoli ads where he interviews himself.
- The NYT finally got around to questioning how good Carol Bartz is as CEO.
- Wired is averaging 30,000 paid downloads per month for Wired on iPad since its first month in the app store.
- BONUS: If you missed this over the weekend, check out: 7 Ways Windows Phone 7 Is Cooler Than The iPhone
