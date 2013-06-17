Good morning! Here’s the overnight and weekend news.
- Apple put out a statement saying exactly what kind of information it turns over to the feds, and how often. It says iMessage and FaceTime are encrypted from end-to-end.
- Samsung says it will sell a phone that transmits data at twice the speeds of its current Galaxy S4. The phone will go on sale as soon as next month in South Korea.
- Apple will call witnesses to the stand it in ebook antitrust cases this week.
- Like all the other online advertising industry people at the Cannes Lions Festival this week, Facebook PR man Adam Isserliss has a nice view out his hotel.
- Here is a photo of the entrance to a Yahoo party at Cannes, guarded by a very serious looking guard dog.
- Ford is bringing knobs and buttons back to its cars after drivers complained about using touchscreens while driving.
- Here’s a review of Microsoft Office for the iPhone.
- UK Internet service providers are going to start filtering porn automatically. Users will have to opt-out of the filtering.
- Samsung phone owners will get the new Jay Z album early and free.
- Here’s how to become invisible to the NSA’s spying program.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.