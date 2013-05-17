Good morning!
- Yahoo is reportedly in talks with Tumblr to either take a large stake or buy the company outright.
- Google rebuilt its AdMob developer tools for appmakers who want to make money through advertising.
- You can get a CS degree from Georgia Tech for $7,000 through online courses.
- Following a 60 Minutes interview a couple weeks ago, the New York Times has story on Laurene Powell Jobs’s philanthropic efforts.
- MessageMe, another entrant into the crowded smartphone message app market, just raised $10 million from Greylock.
- The CW is now also an app on Apple TV. It’s the first network to do that.
- With Twitter, Box, and Atlassian on the horizon, tech IPOs are picking up again.
- The people making Google Glass want developers to build apps for payments, working out and karaoke.
- The average work week at Foxconn still exceeds China’s laws.
- Hopefully, Apple will use some of these great existing ideas in iOS7.
