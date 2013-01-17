Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come to SAI for the latest live news and analysis all day.

You can now make free phone calls through a Facebook smartphone app.

Stumbleupon laid off 30% of its staff.

University researchers say Twitter can help you lose weight.

This app correctly detects cancerous moles 98% of the time.

Facebook “fired the killing blow” at the $55 billion server market on Wednesday.

300 weirdos purchased $22,000 TVs from LG.

Asus says it might make a Windows Phone, maybe a folding one.

Apple forbids criticism of religion in App Store video games.

Aaron Swartz’s prosecutor has finally stepped forward to defend herself.

Survey Monkey just raised $850 million in debt.

