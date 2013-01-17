Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
- You can now make free phone calls through a Facebook smartphone app.
- Stumbleupon laid off 30% of its staff.
- University researchers say Twitter can help you lose weight.
- This app correctly detects cancerous moles 98% of the time.
- Facebook “fired the killing blow” at the $55 billion server market on Wednesday.
- 300 weirdos purchased $22,000 TVs from LG.
- Asus says it might make a Windows Phone, maybe a folding one.
- Apple forbids criticism of religion in App Store video games.
- Aaron Swartz’s prosecutor has finally stepped forward to defend herself.
- Survey Monkey just raised $850 million in debt.
