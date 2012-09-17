10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Yahoo CEO Marissa MayerYahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Photo: jurvetson

Good Monday morning! What time is it?

News time:

  • AT&T says the iPhone 5 had the most successful iPhone launch ever.
  • Dreams can come true: US Yahoo employees will get iPhone 5s, or smartphones from Samsung, HTC, or Nokia.
  • Nokia says Yahoo employees can have a free charger if they choose their phone.
  • The next version of the Samsung Galaxy S, a.k.a the phone that some say is as good as the iPhone, comes out in February.
  • Here is an in-depth profile of former Yahoo board member, Huffington Post CEO, and New York startup investor Eric Hippeau.
  • The first iPhone 5 shipments are on their way from China.
  • Twitter just nuked TwitPic and yFrog.
  • This Kickstarter project wants to make an app you can use to control the lightbulbs in your house, and it’s already raised $260,000.
  • You can buy a generic power cord adaptor for your new iPhone on Amazon for $19.
  • The Winklevosses are investing in Divvya Narendra’s startup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.