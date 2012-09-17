Photo: jurvetson
Good Monday morning! What time is it?
News time:
- AT&T says the iPhone 5 had the most successful iPhone launch ever.
- Dreams can come true: US Yahoo employees will get iPhone 5s, or smartphones from Samsung, HTC, or Nokia.
- Nokia says Yahoo employees can have a free charger if they choose their phone.
- The next version of the Samsung Galaxy S, a.k.a the phone that some say is as good as the iPhone, comes out in February.
- Here is an in-depth profile of former Yahoo board member, Huffington Post CEO, and New York startup investor Eric Hippeau.
- The first iPhone 5 shipments are on their way from China.
- Twitter just nuked TwitPic and yFrog.
- This Kickstarter project wants to make an app you can use to control the lightbulbs in your house, and it’s already raised $260,000.
- You can buy a generic power cord adaptor for your new iPhone on Amazon for $19.
- The Winklevosses are investing in Divvya Narendra’s startup.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.