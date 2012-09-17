Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Photo: jurvetson

Good Monday morning! What time is it?



News time:

AT&T says the iPhone 5 had the most successful iPhone launch ever.

Dreams can come true: US Yahoo employees will get iPhone 5s, or smartphones from Samsung, HTC, or Nokia.

Nokia says Yahoo employees can have a free charger if they choose their phone.

The next version of the Samsung Galaxy S, a.k.a the phone that some say is as good as the iPhone, comes out in February.

Here is an in-depth profile of former Yahoo board member, Huffington Post CEO, and New York startup investor Eric Hippeau.

The first iPhone 5 shipments are on their way from China.

Twitter just nuked TwitPic and yFrog.

This Kickstarter project wants to make an app you can use to control the lightbulbs in your house, and it’s already raised $260,000.

You can buy a generic power cord adaptor for your new iPhone on Amazon for $19.

The Winklevosses are investing in Divvya Narendra’s startup.

