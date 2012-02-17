10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Here’s what the smart people are saying about Mountain Lion, Apple’s new Mac operating system.
  • Here are the 10 most important features in Mountain Lion.
  • Nevada has approved a set of rules for operating Google’s driverless cars.
  • Caterina Fake launches Pinwheel, letting you leave notes anywhere in the world.
  • Here’s why Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst owes his career to 9/11.
  • Zynga’s secret plan for growth is to push other people’s games.
  • Here’s what Dennis Crowley’s next startup will look like.
  • Andrew Mason says Groupon’s quiet period helped toughen up the company.
  • Here are the details on Groupon’s new subscription service.
  • Apple’s AirPlay technology is a nightmare for lots of media companies.

