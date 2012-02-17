Photo: KRO-Media via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Here’s what the smart people are saying about Mountain Lion, Apple’s new Mac operating system.
- Here are the 10 most important features in Mountain Lion.
- Nevada has approved a set of rules for operating Google’s driverless cars.
- Caterina Fake launches Pinwheel, letting you leave notes anywhere in the world.
- Here’s why Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst owes his career to 9/11.
- Zynga’s secret plan for growth is to push other people’s games.
- Here’s what Dennis Crowley’s next startup will look like.
- Andrew Mason says Groupon’s quiet period helped toughen up the company.
- Here are the details on Groupon’s new subscription service.
- Apple’s AirPlay technology is a nightmare for lots of media companies.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.