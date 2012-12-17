Photo: AP
Good morning.
- Late Friday, Microsoft comms boss Frank Shaw went after Google comms boss Jill Hazelbaker on Twitter, accusing her of planting an anti-Microsoft story in BusinessWeek.
- French journalists infiltrated Foxconn and found that working conditions are still poor, despite promises from Apple and Foxconn.
- Apple is trading below $500, following a busy Sunday of news; China iPhone 5 sales figures came out and an analyst slashed his price target.
- Google is facing supply chain shortages for its Nexus 4, and it’s apologizing to customers for delays.
- Facebook is launching a competitor to Snapchat, the app which is obviously used for sexting.
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt interviewed Stephen Colbert for an hour.
- FTC regulators might end their anti-trust investigation of Google as soon as this week.
- Samsung acquired NVELO, which makes software that makes solid state drives even faster.
- This cartoonist is Facebook friends with Ryan Lanza, the man misidentified as the Sandy Hook gunman.
- Twitter offered to buy Instagram for $525 million, and Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom may be in trouble because he told a court he had no other offers before accepting Facebook’s $1 billion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.