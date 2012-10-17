10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
steve ballmer microsoft

Photo: Dell/Flickr

Good morning! Today’s news:

  • Google CEO Larry Page spoke at the Zeitgeist conference, marking his first public utterances in a long time.
  • Best Buy is going to do a tablet just like everyone else.
  • Microsoft revealed the prices of its Surface tablets, and they’re roughly in-line with the iPad.
  • Marissa Mayer might have made a huge mistake with the person she decided to poach from Google.
  • Apple sent out invites to a special media event for October 23, where it will probably announce an iPad Mini.
  • Yahoo’s Chief Revenue Officer is on his way out.
  • Finally some good news for Zynga: It actually has a nice hit game.
  • WSJ’s personal computing guru Walt Mossberg seems to like Windows 8, but warns it “will requiring re-learning the most familiar computing system on the planet.”
  • There are more than 1 billion people using smartphones.
  • Apple made an acqui-hire buying an HTML5 design company, Particle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.