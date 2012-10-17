Photo: Dell/Flickr
Good morning! Today’s news:
- Google CEO Larry Page spoke at the Zeitgeist conference, marking his first public utterances in a long time.
- Best Buy is going to do a tablet just like everyone else.
- Microsoft revealed the prices of its Surface tablets, and they’re roughly in-line with the iPad.
- Marissa Mayer might have made a huge mistake with the person she decided to poach from Google.
- Apple sent out invites to a special media event for October 23, where it will probably announce an iPad Mini.
- Yahoo’s Chief Revenue Officer is on his way out.
- Finally some good news for Zynga: It actually has a nice hit game.
- WSJ’s personal computing guru Walt Mossberg seems to like Windows 8, but warns it “will requiring re-learning the most familiar computing system on the planet.”
- There are more than 1 billion people using smartphones.
- Apple made an acqui-hire buying an HTML5 design company, Particle.
