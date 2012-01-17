10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
jimmy wales, wikipedia, leadershipWikipedia founder Jimmy Wales

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple will announce “GarageBand for e-books” on Thursday.
  • Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says Android is better than iOS at voice control.
  • Wikipedia will go dark on Wednesday in protest of SOPA.
  • Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian appeared on MSNBC for a debate about SOPA.
  • Sarah Lacy has launched her new site, PandoDaily.
  • This chart indicates that the PC is about to die a slow, painful death.
  • Check out Google’s latest trick for logging into your online accounts.
  • More than 1,000 man-years have gone into developing Google search.
  • Facebook’s huge IPO could be on track for late May.
  • The world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional has died.

