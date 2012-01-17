Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple will announce “GarageBand for e-books” on Thursday.
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says Android is better than iOS at voice control.
- Wikipedia will go dark on Wednesday in protest of SOPA.
- Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian appeared on MSNBC for a debate about SOPA.
- Sarah Lacy has launched her new site, PandoDaily.
- This chart indicates that the PC is about to die a slow, painful death.
- Check out Google’s latest trick for logging into your online accounts.
- More than 1,000 man-years have gone into developing Google search.
- Facebook’s huge IPO could be on track for late May.
- The world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional has died.
