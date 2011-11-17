10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
phil schiller iphone 4S siri

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Google’s new music store is open for business. Here’s our walkthrough.
  • A new iOS update will soon let you use Siri to control your iPhone’s hardware.
  • Hardware companies will probably have to quit making tablets by next year.
  • As a welcome change of pace, Google is favouring artists and users instead of record companies.
  • Google is now activating more than 500K Android devices per day.
  • Arthur Levinson, Apple’s new chairman, says the company needs to be less arrogant.
  • Nokia’s Windows Phone Smashes Pre-Order records in the UK.
  • The disappointing Gmail iOS app is back, but here’s why you actually need it.
  • The government just shut down dozens of scammers who bought ads with Google.
  • A tough day for AOL yesterday — President of Commerce and Applications Brad Garlinghouse and senior TechCrunch writer Sarah Lacy have quit.

