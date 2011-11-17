Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google’s new music store is open for business. Here’s our walkthrough.
- A new iOS update will soon let you use Siri to control your iPhone’s hardware.
- Hardware companies will probably have to quit making tablets by next year.
- As a welcome change of pace, Google is favouring artists and users instead of record companies.
- Google is now activating more than 500K Android devices per day.
- Arthur Levinson, Apple’s new chairman, says the company needs to be less arrogant.
- Nokia’s Windows Phone Smashes Pre-Order records in the UK.
- The disappointing Gmail iOS app is back, but here’s why you actually need it.
- The government just shut down dozens of scammers who bought ads with Google.
- A tough day for AOL yesterday — President of Commerce and Applications Brad Garlinghouse and senior TechCrunch writer Sarah Lacy have quit.
