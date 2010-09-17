Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:
- RIM delivered strong earnings last night beating on the top and bottom line. Guidance was also strong. However, CEO Jim Balsillie struggled to come up with a coherent answer about how RIM would handle Apple and Google.
- Oracle also beat earnings estimates easily last night.
- The DOJ is close to settling a big investigation into major tech companies over their hiring practices. (Big tech companies allegedly have hush hush agreements not to poach each other’s staff.)
- Apple is expected to launch the second version of the iPad in Q1 2011, according to orders being filed with suppliers.
- Microsoft will not launch Windows Phone 7 with Verizon as a carrier partner.
- HP is close to choosing the next CEO of the company, and it’s looking at an internal candidate.
- Motorola says it will produce a tablet computer, but not until next year.
- McDonald’s says it spent $1,000 on a Foursquare campaign, and it increased foot traffic by 33% for a day.
- People in China formed big lines in the rain to get their hands on the iPad which was just released there.
- Yahoo’s internal business goals are to increase uniques to 1 billion monthly, and revenue to $10 billion in the next three years.
