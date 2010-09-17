Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:



RIM delivered strong earnings last night beating on the top and bottom line. Guidance was also strong. However, CEO Jim Balsillie struggled to come up with a coherent answer about how RIM would handle Apple and Google.

Oracle also beat earnings estimates easily last night.

The DOJ is close to settling a big investigation into major tech companies over their hiring practices. (Big tech companies allegedly have hush hush agreements not to poach each other’s staff.)

Apple is expected to launch the second version of the iPad in Q1 2011, according to orders being filed with suppliers.

Microsoft will not launch Windows Phone 7 with Verizon as a carrier partner.

HP is close to choosing the next CEO of the company, and it’s looking at an internal candidate.

Motorola says it will produce a tablet computer, but not until next year.

McDonald’s says it spent $1,000 on a Foursquare campaign, and it increased foot traffic by 33% for a day.

People in China formed big lines in the rain to get their hands on the iPad which was just released there.

Yahoo’s internal business goals are to increase uniques to 1 billion monthly, and revenue to $10 billion in the next three years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.