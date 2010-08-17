Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google’s search share dropped, Yahoo’s gained, and Bing stayed flat, according to new data from comScore.
- Facebook is going to unveil its location product this Wednesday.
- While Facebook has been hiring like mad, it has also lost many early employees.
- Netflix won’t get streaming episodes of the Sopranos. HBO says it won’t make a deal with Netflix like Epix did last week.
- Larry Ellison’s son David raised $350 million for a fund to finance, produce, and distribute movies.
- Paul Shin Devine, the Apple manager accused of taking $1 million in kickbacks, is pleading not guilty. Meanwhile, the head of the Pegatron division that dealt with Devine has been suspended.
- Paul Ceglia, the man suing Facebook, claiming he owns 84% of the company, has produced another check which he says proves his ownership of Facebook.
- RIM may have only sold 150,000 Torch phones over its opening weekend. Better hope the corporate customers like it.
- Nielsen is looking to raise $2 billion in its IPO.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.