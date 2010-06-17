Good Morning! News:
- AOL sold social network Bebo to Criterion Capital. AOL bought Bebo for $850 million, but the final sale price might not even top $5 million.
- The U.S. government is suing Oracle, saying it overcharged and cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
- Ex-AOL advertising exec Eric Bosco is leaving comScore after just 5 months on the job.
- Apple announced that it got a whopping 600,000 pre-orders for iPhones on the first day pre-orders were available.
- Twitter rolled out its first advertisements, promoted trends. Pixar is using Twitter to advertise Toy Story 3 which comes out Friday.
- Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says, “E-mail–I can’t imagine life without it–is probably going away.”
- The New York Times has big story on IBM’s Watson, the world’s most advanced question and answer machine. It’s good at playing “Jeopardy.”
- The Huffington Post has acquired 2-person company Adaptive Semantics to help manage comments.
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff talks about his decision to donate $100 million to build a medical centre in San Francisco.
- For your video of the day, Gawker has footage of Mark Zuckerberg “icing” a Facebook employee.
