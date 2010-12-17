Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Germany is adding more data and complaints to the EU case against Google. (Note: This case will take years to resolve, but it could hang over Google’s head, slowing it down.)
- EMI has poached Alex Luke, a key iTunes executive.
- Silicon Valley should be called software valley, says Bloomberg, since investors stopped putting money into chip startups.
- RIM delivered generally good earnings results, but its subscriber growth was a disappointment. That’s bad for the long term future of the company.
- RIM’s CEO Jim Balsillie delivered another long winded explanation about the company on the earnings call that’s worth reading. This one is about beating the iPad.
- Facebook shut down the whole site after it accidentally set some new designs live.
- Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle have teamed up to buy Novell patents for $450 million.
- Windows Phone 7 is barely a blip on the radar so far according to web traffic data from Chitika.
- The Kickstarter to make iPod watches raised almost $1 million dollars.
- Sony is releasing a PlayStation app for iPhone and Android. Looks like it’s mostly about keeping up with your online PlayStation stats, not gaming.
