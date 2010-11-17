Good morning! Today’s news:
- Hulu Plus is now available for everyone. It will cost $8 per month. Originally it was going to cost $10 per month.
- Kleiner Perkins filed to raise a new $650 million fund. This is in addition to a $750 million digital fund it is raising.
- Nokia won’t partner with Google to use Android because it thinks Symbian and Meego give it the best shot at success.
- Amazon has launched a crowd sourced moving making site called Amazon Studios. Users upload scripts, then other users edit the scripts, finally experts and execs pick the best one. Amazon takes the script to Warner Bros., which might turn it into a movie.
- John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins calls Zynga one of its best investments ever.
- Microsoft’s Xbox 360 is the best selling console for the fifth straight month.
- The FBI wants to make it easier to wiretap Internet users.
- Microsoft is releasing new video calling software which it thinks can become a $1 billion business.
- All Beatles albums are top 50 sellers in iTunes already.
- DST’s Yuri Milner suggested on stage at Web 2.0 that DST should be interested in investing in Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.