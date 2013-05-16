Good morning! Here’s the overnight news:
- Google made a ton of product announcements at its big developer’s conference yesterday. You can catch up on all of them here.
- These are the 19 best venture capitalists investing in enterprise tech.
- Google is joining with NASA to buy a computer “which performs complex calculations thousands of times faster than existing supercomputers.” They’re going to use it to study artificial intelligence.
- Google announced a new messaging app called Hangouts, and The Verge has a big feature on it.
- One third of all smartphones sold in the first quarter were on a prepaid plan.
- Soon you’ll be able to send money via Gmail.
- Time Warner Cable is considering taking a stake in Hulu.
- During his keynote, Larry Page said some “kumbaya” stuff about the technology business not being about competition. John Gruber says that’s a bunch of baloney.
- The co-CEOs of Groupon came to BI for a chat. They believe it can be a $100 billion company.
- Steve Jobs wrote a letter to James Murdoch about eBooks pricing, and it’s now being used as evidence in a price-fixing lawsuit. Your copy of the email is here.
