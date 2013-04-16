Good morning. News:
- The Boston tech community set up this site to fund-raise for victims of yesterday’s bombing.
- Apple stock just hit a new low.
- “New details of the highly anticipated comprehensive immigration reform bill have leaked ahead of its introduction to Congress on Tuesday (April 16).”
- Twitter is talking to Viacom and NBC about bringing higher-quality video to its service.
- Despite reports from Bloomberg, it’s unlikely “Facebook Home” will come to the iPhone or that the companies are even really talking about it.
- Softbank believes its current offer for Sprint will best DISH’s $25.5 billion offer and gain approval July 1, 2013.
- Thanks to a startup called Disconnect, you can install a browser extension that tells you which companies are tracking your Web activity.
- The Google Glass app store and setup pages are live on the Web.
- Google Glass specs are finally out. “5MP/720P camera, 802.11b/g Wifi 16GB storage (12GB usable), full day battery”
- Twitter cut off payments startup Flatter, which was using “favourites” for tipping.
