Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook rolled out a social search service called “graph search.”
- Here’s how graph search works.
- There are a lot of ex-Googlers working on Facebook’s search product.
- Facebook is all-in on this search thing, even going so far as to change the sign to its headquarters.
- Yahoo product exec Shashi Seth has left the company.
- Apple has a new system in China that lets buyers pay for Apple gadgets in two-year installments.
- Apple lost a second key retail employee — VP Jerry McDougal has left.
- Since the Facebook IPO, insiders at the company have sold $775 million worth of stock.
- Google is holding a developer event at the end of the month for developers working on Google Glass.
- Apple may have cut its iPhone orders because its changing suppliers, or it over ordered in the first place.
