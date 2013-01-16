10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
mark zuckerberg

Photo: Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook rolled out a social search service called “graph search.”
  • Here’s how graph search works.
  • There are a lot of ex-Googlers working on Facebook’s search product.
  • Facebook is all-in on this search thing, even going so far as to change the sign to its headquarters.
  • Yahoo product exec Shashi Seth has left the company.
  • Apple has a new system in China that lets buyers pay for Apple gadgets in two-year installments.
  • Apple lost a second key retail employee — VP Jerry McDougal has left.
  • Since the Facebook IPO, insiders at the company have sold $775 million worth of stock.
  • Google is holding a developer event at the end of the month for developers working on Google Glass.
  • Apple may have cut its iPhone orders because its changing suppliers, or it over ordered in the first place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.