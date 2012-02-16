10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
china police

Photo: VinCross on flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook introduced a new Twitter-style verification system.
  • Here’s why Amazon China stopped selling the iPad.
  • It’s only Amazon, though — Chinese customs officials say the iPad is too popular to ban flat-out.
  • Did Peter Thiel just endorse voting rights for kids?
  • These ex-Facebook guys want to help you find cheaper drugs.
  • Pinterest’s growth may actually be declining.
  • HP finally explains its plans for Autonomy, its $10 billion purchase.
  • Motorola is screwing over almost all of its smartphone customers.
  • Zynga is getting clobbered and it’s time for a reality check.
  • Google Apps may soon let salespeople stalk you.

