Photo: VinCross on flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook introduced a new Twitter-style verification system.
- Here’s why Amazon China stopped selling the iPad.
- It’s only Amazon, though — Chinese customs officials say the iPad is too popular to ban flat-out.
- Did Peter Thiel just endorse voting rights for kids?
- These ex-Facebook guys want to help you find cheaper drugs.
- Pinterest’s growth may actually be declining.
- HP finally explains its plans for Autonomy, its $10 billion purchase.
- Motorola is screwing over almost all of its smartphone customers.
- Zynga is getting clobbered and it’s time for a reality check.
- Google Apps may soon let salespeople stalk you.
