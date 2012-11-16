10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
  • Former News Corp COO Peter Chernin joined Twitter’s board.
  • China is cracking down on iPhone-smuggling housewives.
  • Mark Pincus has been “near tears” over Zynga’s downfall, says his executive coach.
  • Google wanted to partner with DISH Network to build a rival to Verizon and AT&T’s wireless networks.
  • AOL’s mobile products boss is out.
  • Steven Sinofsky responds to his critics in a comments section of a blog post.
  • Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer hired back a senior executive who bolted under Scott Thompson.
  • Groupon is de-emphasising daily deals.
  • A study shows Windows users are lukewarm about upgrading, may opt for Apple products.
  • The LTE iPad Mini hits stores today.

