Photo: Microsoft
Howdy. Here’s a hot plate of news for you:
- Former News Corp COO Peter Chernin joined Twitter’s board.
- China is cracking down on iPhone-smuggling housewives.
- Mark Pincus has been “near tears” over Zynga’s downfall, says his executive coach.
- Google wanted to partner with DISH Network to build a rival to Verizon and AT&T’s wireless networks.
- AOL’s mobile products boss is out.
- Steven Sinofsky responds to his critics in a comments section of a blog post.
- Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer hired back a senior executive who bolted under Scott Thompson.
- Groupon is de-emphasising daily deals.
- A study shows Windows users are lukewarm about upgrading, may opt for Apple products.
- The LTE iPad Mini hits stores today.
