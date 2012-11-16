Photo: Microsoft

Howdy. Here’s a hot plate of news for you:

Former News Corp COO Peter Chernin joined Twitter’s board.

China is cracking down on iPhone-smuggling housewives.

Mark Pincus has been “near tears” over Zynga’s downfall, says his executive coach.

Google wanted to partner with DISH Network to build a rival to Verizon and AT&T’s wireless networks.

AOL’s mobile products boss is out.

Steven Sinofsky responds to his critics in a comments section of a blog post.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer hired back a senior executive who bolted under Scott Thompson.

Groupon is de-emphasising daily deals.

A study shows Windows users are lukewarm about upgrading, may opt for Apple products.

The LTE iPad Mini hits stores today.

