Good morning. News!
- Cornell is opening up a technology campus in New York. These are new images of what it will look like.
- Microsoft is building 3 million to 5 million Surface tablets to sell this quarter. Here’s the first commercial for the gadget.
- Marissa Mayer hired a top Google exec to be Yahoo’s COO.
- The FBI is warning Android owners about viruses and other malware.
- Apple hired an Amazon exec to fix Siri and work on search.
- Apple is going to announce a new Mac Mini next week.
- Amazon is going to hire 50,000 people to work in its fulfillment centres during the holidays.
- Foxconn admits that it employed 14-year-old “interns.”
- People who “steal” music over file-sharing services also buy 30% more music than everyone else.
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt says the future is going to be so robo-assisted that we will swallow one in the morning every day.
