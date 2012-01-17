10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Matt Lynley
bill gates thumb

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Here’s one take on Facebook’s Q4 advertising revenue. 
  • Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian says the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) will “break the internet.”
  • Rupert Murdoch is getting slammed for Tweeting out support for SOPA.
  • Guess what? Your iPhone was built, in part, by 13-year-olds working 16 hours a day.
  • The world’s youngest certified Microsoft professional has passed away.
  • Google has spent more than 1,000 years (across all its employees) developing search.
  • Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t admire Microsoft.
  • Samsung has copied quite a few ideas from competitors.
  • Bill Gates has given away $28 billion since 2007 — and that’s saved 6 million lives.
  • Facebook has a full-time team of 30 employees fighting hackers and spam.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.