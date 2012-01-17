Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Here’s one take on Facebook’s Q4 advertising revenue.
- Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian says the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) will “break the internet.”
- Rupert Murdoch is getting slammed for Tweeting out support for SOPA.
- Guess what? Your iPhone was built, in part, by 13-year-olds working 16 hours a day.
- The world’s youngest certified Microsoft professional has passed away.
- Google has spent more than 1,000 years (across all its employees) developing search.
- Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t admire Microsoft.
- Samsung has copied quite a few ideas from competitors.
- Bill Gates has given away $28 billion since 2007 — and that’s saved 6 million lives.
- Facebook has a full-time team of 30 employees fighting hackers and spam.
