- Research In Motion delivered a big miss on earnings last night.
- RIM only shipped 200,000 PlayBooks last quarter. Apple does that many every two days.
- The iPhone 5 announcement is just weeks away says the NYT citing anonymous Apple employees.
- Curious about what it will look like? These images of an iPhone 5 case provide some clues.
- Netflix’s stock was clobbered yesterday on the news that its subscriber numbers would be weaker than expected.
- Google is going to release a Flipboard copycat after Flipboard rejected Google’s acquisition offer.
- A bearish analyst is out there trying to saying Facebook missed revenue targets, but the analysis makes no sense.
- Good news for Yahoo: Andreessen Horowitz has some interest in buying Yahoo.
- Google is planning on spending $500 million to pay for original content for YouTube.
- Former AOL and Google ad exec Jeff Levick is now the chief salesman at Spotify.
