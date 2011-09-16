10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Photo: AP

Good morning! News:

  • Research In Motion delivered a big miss on earnings last night.
  • RIM only shipped 200,000 PlayBooks last quarter. Apple does that many every two days.
  • The iPhone 5 announcement is just weeks away says the NYT citing anonymous Apple employees.
  • Curious about what it will look like? These images of an iPhone 5 case provide some clues.
  • Netflix’s stock was clobbered yesterday on the news that its subscriber numbers would be weaker than expected.
  • Google is going to release a Flipboard copycat after Flipboard rejected Google’s acquisition offer.
  • A bearish analyst is out there trying to saying Facebook missed revenue targets, but the analysis makes no sense.
  • Good news for Yahoo: Andreessen Horowitz has some interest in buying Yahoo.
  • Google is planning on spending $500 million to pay for original content for YouTube.
  • Former AOL and Google ad exec Jeff Levick is now the chief salesman at Spotify.

