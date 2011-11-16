Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has mixed up its board, adding Bob Iger and making Art Levinson the new chairman.
- The Google Music event is today in Los Angeles — here’s what to expect.
- The Kindle Fire has already been rooted and the tablet’s source code available for download.
- Steve Jobs had a plan to let iPhones work without conventional service providers.
- LinkedIn insiders are ready to sell their 6.7 million shares, and you won’t believe how much money they’ll make.
- Sony has a plan to kill your cable TV box.
- Dell’s consumer PC sales have dropped significantly this quarter.
- A Nokia executive spilled the beans on the company’s secret Windows Phone project.
- Everyone thinks Paul Berry, AOL’s would-be CTO, is on his way out. It’d be a big loss for the company.
- Despite reports to the contrary, it seems Digg’s traffic isn’t tanking.
