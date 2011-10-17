10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • It turns out that Google is also still in the running to buy Hulu.
  • Google plans to launch its music store this quarter.
  • Google Voice for iPhone was pulled from the App Store because it kept crashing phones.
  • Almost immediately after finalising its acquisition of Skype, Microsoft scrapped Google from the Skype install on Windows.
  • Microsoft will give Nokia around $32 million to introduce Windows Phone in the U.K.
  • The iPhone 5 will arrive next year. It was Steve Jobs’ last big project.
  • New Sprint iPhone owners are reporting terrible data speeds.
  • A hacker was able to port Siri to his old iPhone. The voice-powered personal assistant might not be so exclusive anymore.
  • For the first time ever, SecondMarket was unable to sell any Facebook shares.
  • Motorola has cut the price of its Xoom tablet in half to $400. But it could be too little too late — for only $100 more, you can get an iPad.

