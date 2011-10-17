Photo: Google
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- It turns out that Google is also still in the running to buy Hulu.
- Google plans to launch its music store this quarter.
- Google Voice for iPhone was pulled from the App Store because it kept crashing phones.
- Almost immediately after finalising its acquisition of Skype, Microsoft scrapped Google from the Skype install on Windows.
- Microsoft will give Nokia around $32 million to introduce Windows Phone in the U.K.
- The iPhone 5 will arrive next year. It was Steve Jobs’ last big project.
- New Sprint iPhone owners are reporting terrible data speeds.
- A hacker was able to port Siri to his old iPhone. The voice-powered personal assistant might not be so exclusive anymore.
- For the first time ever, SecondMarket was unable to sell any Facebook shares.
- Motorola has cut the price of its Xoom tablet in half to $400. But it could be too little too late — for only $100 more, you can get an iPad.
