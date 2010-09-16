Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Microsoft’s “Halo: Reach” racked up $200 million in sales in 24 hours, the biggest ever game release for Microsoft.
- Google is close to completing another search deal with MySpace, but this time the deal will not have no big guaranteed payments.
- Microsoft thinks it can sell 3 million Kinects for Xbox in two months.
- Apple is losing share in the overall smartphone market to Android, says comScore.
- Yahoo has lost another long time exec, David Ku, SVP of ad products.
- Diaspora, the open source alternative to Facebook which started in the wake of Facebook’s privacy issues, is releasing its code.
- ex-eBay chief Meg Whitman has spent $119 million on her California governor campaign, which is more than any self-funded candidate ever.
- Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz ripped iAds, saying they will “fall apart.”
- Microsoft is closing in on a deal to gain access to key Facebook data for Bing.
- Skyhook wireless is suing Google, saying the search giant forced carriers to exclude Skyhook’s services in favour of Google’s.
