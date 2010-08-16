Good morning, welcome to the week. Here’s news:



HP’s board was furious Mark Hurd settled his sexual harassment case, because it impeded the board’s own investigation into what really happened between Hurd and Jodie Fisher.

Dell announced plans to buy data storage company 3PAR for $1.15 billion in cash.

Hulu is looking at an IPO valued at $2 billion, according to star M&A reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin and Michael De La Merced.

Lycos, the super old search engine, is still around and it has been sold for $36 million from Korean company Daum to Indian company YBrant.

Facebook paid around $10 million for Chai Labs, a startup working on helping publishers launch search friendly sites. It was founded by an ex-Googler.

Aydin Senkut raised $40 million for a “super angel” fund. (He has invested in 60 companies in the past.)

Google is on the cusp of buying Like.com, a visual search company, for north of $100 million.

Apple’s iAds are taking longer than normal to develop because Apple controls the process, which is frustrating advertisers.

Loic LeMeur, the man behind Seesmic, estimates the average app maker gets about $500 in sales for a paid app.

A Microsoft iPad rival is coming into shape from MSI, which posted pictures of the device.

