Photo: Crunchies2009
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- iPhone 4 pre-orders were a total disaster. AT&T servers failed to process all the upgrades, and even exposed users accounts.
- Despite the screw ups, AT&T managed to sell out of pre-order iPhones, and Apple has too.
- We think Apple sells 2 million phones at launch.
- Speaking of AT&T privacy failures, the guy responsible for hacking AT&T to expose iPad users emails was arrested for having illegal drugs.
- The next Droid phone from Verizon is being announced next week. The phone expected to be announced is the Droid X, and it has a weird lump in the back.
- The next big thing from Android? Producing a better and nicer user experience with the software.
- Sony unveiled the “Move” its response to the Wii and Xbox Kinect. It costs $99 and comes out September 15.
- Nintendo unveiled its new handheld, the 3DS.
- Samsung has its Android-based tablet is coming in the third quarter, according to a Samsung executive.
- Facebook developers are complaining about Facebook credits. With Facebook credits, a developer only gets to keep 70% of the sale (much like Apple’s App Store).
