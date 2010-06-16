10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Crunchies2009

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • iPhone 4 pre-orders were a total disaster. AT&T servers failed to process all the upgrades, and even exposed users accounts.
  • Despite the screw ups, AT&T managed to sell out of pre-order iPhones, and Apple has too.
  • We think Apple sells 2 million phones at launch.
  • Speaking of AT&T privacy failures, the guy responsible for hacking AT&T to expose iPad users emails was arrested for having illegal drugs.
  • The next Droid phone from Verizon is being announced next week. The phone expected to be announced is the Droid X, and it has a weird lump in the back.
  • The next big thing from Android? Producing a better and nicer user experience with the software.
  • Sony unveiled the “Move” its response to the Wii and Xbox Kinect. It costs $99 and comes out September 15.
  • Nintendo unveiled its new handheld, the 3DS.
  • Samsung has its Android-based tablet is coming in the third quarter, according to a Samsung executive.
  • Facebook developers are complaining about Facebook credits. With Facebook credits, a developer only gets to keep 70% of the sale (much like Apple’s App Store).

