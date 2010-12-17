Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is gearing up to manufacture 6 million iPads a month next year, up from 4 million a month now.
- Facebook is going to do $2 billion in revenue this year beating out its own internal sales target.
- Twitter raised $200 million in funding at a $3.7 billion valuation.
- Walt Mossberg weighs in on the Google Chrome OS. He thinks it’s an interesting idea, but it has too many frustrations and downsides right now.
- The U.S. is trying to build a case against Julian Assange.
- Oracle is building its own version of Microsoft Office in cloud.
- Windows Phone 7 app market has 4,000 apps in it now.
- Facebook is trying to work with big media companies to use its login system for TV Everywhere style projects.
- AOL has acquired ad tech company Pictel to improve its ad delivery system.
- Apple’s App Of The Year, Flipboard, got a major update over night.
