10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Beatles

Photo: NMarie

  • Apple is expected to announce that the Beatles are finally going to be available for iTunes this morning.
  • Google launched Hotpot, a new social and local recommendation service for restaurants.
  • A detailed analysis of Demand Media says the company should be valued at $1.5 billion.
  • Sprint is going to stop carrying the Palm Pre, and it’s unclear if it picks up the Pre 2.
  • Famed New York venture capital firm Union Square Ventures is working on raising another fund.
  • Google Ventures invested in the home rentals site Home Away.
  • SAP’s co-CEO Bill McDermott apologized in court to Oracle for SAP’s copyright infringement.
  • Eric Schmidt showed off a Nexus S phone, and talked about its ability to do commerce right in the phone.
  • Microsoft paid for the development of many early apps that are on Windows Phone 7.
  • Microsoft sold 1 million Kinects in 10 days.

