Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is expected to announce that the Beatles are finally going to be available for iTunes this morning.
- Google launched Hotpot, a new social and local recommendation service for restaurants.
- A detailed analysis of Demand Media says the company should be valued at $1.5 billion.
- Sprint is going to stop carrying the Palm Pre, and it’s unclear if it picks up the Pre 2.
- Famed New York venture capital firm Union Square Ventures is working on raising another fund.
- Google Ventures invested in the home rentals site Home Away.
- SAP’s co-CEO Bill McDermott apologized in court to Oracle for SAP’s copyright infringement.
- Eric Schmidt showed off a Nexus S phone, and talked about its ability to do commerce right in the phone.
- Microsoft paid for the development of many early apps that are on Windows Phone 7.
- Microsoft sold 1 million Kinects in 10 days.
