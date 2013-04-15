Flickr/orcmidYou want a smartwatch? We can make one of those, sureGood morning! News.



Dish wants to pay $25.5 billion for Sprint, spoiling SoftBank’s plans.

Like Samsung, Google, and Apple, Microsoft is also developing a “smartwatch.”

The EU accepted Google’s solution to its anti-trust investigation.

Baidu, the “Google of China,” opened a research lab in Silicon Valley.

Some students from Southern California launched a Kickstarter to reinvent laser tag.

This chart shows how when it came to revenues, Apple used to be an iPod company, and now it’s not.

These tech companies have the happiest employees in the industry.

Here’s how to get “Facebook Home” running on almost any Android device.

“The destiny of [Google’s search engine] is to become that Star Trek computer, and that’s what we are building.”

When it came to the massive, rapid adoption of smartphone apps, Mark Zuckerberg almost blew it with a horribly wrong prediction. Here’s the story of how he reversed course.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.