Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider
Good morning. Here’s the news.Don’t forget to come back to SAI later today for more!
- Samsung introduced a new flagship smartphone last night in New York: The Galaxy S4. Here are photos.
- Before Samsung’s big event, rival smartphone-maker HTC brought hot drinks – and demo gadgets – to reporters waiting in line outside.
- Tech CEOs from Marissa Mayer to Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter to President Obama urging immigration reform.
- Meanwhile, Obama plans to talk tough with the new Chinese president about cyber attacks.
- IBM and EMC are both looking at acquiring database web-hosting company SoftLayer for a price around $2 billion.
- PS3 and Xbox chip-maker Nvidia says Sony wanted to pay too little for chips in its upcoming PS4, and that’s why the business went to AMD.
- After announcing a new flagship phone last night, Samsung then announced two new … CEOs. It has three total now.
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt is going to Myanmar, which doesn’t have much access to the Internet.
- Besides Apple, Samsung’s success with Galaxy phones really puts the screws to Taiwanese suppliers.
- Soon, smartphones will autocorrect your typos before you even make them.
