The Samsung Galaxy S4 has fancy camera software

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Samsung introduced a new flagship smartphone last night in New York: The Galaxy S4. Here are photos.

Before Samsung’s big event, rival smartphone-maker HTC brought hot drinks – and demo gadgets – to reporters waiting in line outside.

Tech CEOs from Marissa Mayer to Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter to President Obama urging immigration reform.

Meanwhile, Obama plans to talk tough with the new Chinese president about cyber attacks.

IBM and EMC are both looking at acquiring database web-hosting company SoftLayer for a price around $2 billion.

PS3 and Xbox chip-maker Nvidia says Sony wanted to pay too little for chips in its upcoming PS4, and that’s why the business went to AMD.

After announcing a new flagship phone last night, Samsung then announced two new … CEOs. It has three total now.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is going to Myanmar, which doesn’t have much access to the Internet.

Besides Apple, Samsung’s success with Galaxy phones really puts the screws to Taiwanese suppliers.

Soon, smartphones will autocorrect your typos before you even make them.

