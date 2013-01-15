Photo: mauriz
Good morning. Here’s the news. After that, stick with SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- Facebook has a big mysterious press conference scheduled for today. Here’s the speculation.
- A Belgian group is suing Apple over an “illegal” and “misleading” warranty policy.
- An analyst cut his sales expectations for the Microsoft Surface in half.
- Is stock manipulation behind reports that iPhone 5 demand is weak?
- Palantir is worth $5 billion on secondary markets, with offers reaching as high as $8 billion, says cofounder.
- Jack Ma will quit being Alibaba CEO in May.
- Another Yahoo exec is out, and Marissa Mayer may send more on their way.
- The Pentagon thinks Twitter may be able to predict the future.
- For some reason, Apple’s “Find My Phone” feature directs people to this one guy’s house, even though he doesn’t have their phones.
- This is how Apple sets its prices.
