10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Mark Zuckerberg talks

Photo: mauriz

Good morning. Here’s the news. After that, stick with SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • Facebook has a big mysterious press conference scheduled for today. Here’s the speculation.
  • A Belgian group is suing Apple over an “illegal” and “misleading” warranty policy.
  • An analyst cut his sales expectations for the Microsoft Surface in half.
  • Is stock manipulation behind reports that iPhone 5 demand is weak?
  • Palantir is worth $5 billion on secondary markets, with offers reaching as high as $8 billion, says cofounder.
  • Jack Ma will quit being Alibaba CEO in May.
  • Another Yahoo exec is out, and Marissa Mayer may send more on their way.
  • The Pentagon thinks Twitter may be able to predict the future.
  • For some reason, Apple’s “Find My Phone” feature directs people to this one guy’s house, even though he doesn’t have their phones.
  • This is how Apple sets its prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.