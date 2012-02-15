Photo: Zynga
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Proview wants to block all Chinese iPad sales, but it’ll never happen.
- Siri became its own leak and revealed that it will soon speak Japanese.
- This startup is teaching Kindles how to recognise handwriting.
- Check out the weird Bloomberg report that made Amazon shares tank for a second.
- CEO Jeff Weiner explains why LinkedIn is winning and what the Facebook IPO will mean.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly yesterday — here’s our coverage, as well as what he had to say about the television industry.
- Zynga beat earnings expectations in its first call as a public company.
- New Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson just made his first excellent move.
- All that talent that Microsoft can’t hold on to? Here’s where it ends up.
- Dick Costolo told Twitter employees that they need better earnings before any hope of an IPO.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.