10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Proview wants to block all Chinese iPad sales, but it’ll never happen.
  • Siri became its own leak and revealed that it will soon speak Japanese.
  • This startup is teaching Kindles how to recognise handwriting.
  • Check out the weird Bloomberg report that made Amazon shares tank for a second.
  • CEO Jeff Weiner explains why LinkedIn is winning and what the Facebook IPO will mean.
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly yesterday — here’s our coverage, as well as what he had to say about the television industry.
  • Zynga beat earnings expectations in its first call as a public company.
  • New Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson just made his first excellent move.
  • All that talent that Microsoft can’t hold on to? Here’s where it ends up.
  • Dick Costolo told Twitter employees that they need better earnings before any hope of an IPO.

