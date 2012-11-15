Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
We’re halfway through November. Here’s news:
- Slow public wi-fi may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to new research that boosts speeds 700%.
- Turns out it’s very easy to knock out an entire city’s 4G access.
- Google makes big improvements to Gmail. For example, you can now search by file size.
- Samsung is on an incredible roll, and it now makes more income from its operations than even Google.
- One of Yahoo’s very most important products, Fantasy Football, broke on Sunday. Here is Marissa Mayer’s explanation.
- Early data shows that the Microsoft Surface is the most popular Windows 8/RT device.
- HP’s Todd Bradley maintains that the Surface won’t be a threat to his business, however.
- Andreessen Horowitz got rid of some of its shares in Facebook, but only the portion it got through the Instagram sale.
- Facebook stock rose 13% yesterday.
- Pinterest took another step toward making money, creating Pinterest Business Accounts.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.